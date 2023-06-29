Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $1.00

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) closed the day trading at $1.00 down -33.77% from the previous closing price of $1.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2040443 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBTS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 47.08M and an Enterprise Value of 49.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $66.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7701, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8481.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBTS traded about 533.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBTS traded about 520.46k shares per day. A total of 31.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.80M. Shares short for PBTS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 284.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 201.11k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.