Presto Automation Inc. (PRST)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) closed at $4.53 in the last session, down -5.62% from day before closing price of $4.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693436 shares were traded. PRST stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Chardan Capital Markets on June 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5 from $4.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Suri Rajat sold 20,000 shares for $4.70 per share. The transaction valued at 94,000 led to the insider holds 6,630,361 shares of the business.

Suri Rajat sold 4,241 shares of PRST for $14,547 on Jun 07. The 10% Owner now owns 6,630,361 shares after completing the transaction at $3.43 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Mosher Dan, who serves as the CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of the company, sold 5,627 shares for $3.30 each. As a result, the insider received 18,569 and left with 21,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRST now has a Market Capitalization of 270.67M and an Enterprise Value of 303.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRST has reached a high of $10.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3284, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8283.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRST traded on average about 2.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 726.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.16M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PRST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 279.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 439.5k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.5M and the low estimate is $44.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.