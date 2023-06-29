RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.19 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.46 in the prior trading day, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) closed at $1.19, down -18.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2743 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557866 shares were traded. RDHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1801.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RDHL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDHL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.31M and an Enterprise Value of -6.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDHL has reached a high of $49.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1577, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.4290.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 90.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 104.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.90M. Insiders hold about 4.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RDHL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 28.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 116.57k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $17.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.98M to a low estimate of $18.5M. As of the current estimate, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $21.61M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.8M, a decrease of -42.00% less than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.1M.