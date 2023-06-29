RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Stocks Reach New Highs at $180.39 During Trading Session

After finishing at $183.30 in the prior trading day, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) closed at $180.39, down -1.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625292 shares were traded. RNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $183.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $179.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RNR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $222.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when ODonnell Kevin bought 13,020 shares for $192.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,499,840 led to the insider holds 296,025 shares of the business.

Sanders Carol P sold 1,515 shares of RNR for $320,146 on Feb 16. The Director now owns 5,629 shares after completing the transaction at $211.32 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Brosnan Sean G, who serves as the SVP, Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 850 shares for $187.74 each. As a result, the insider received 159,579 and left with 19,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.38B and an Enterprise Value of 10.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNR has reached a high of $223.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 198.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 186.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 473.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 461k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RNR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 447.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 485.71k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RNR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.49, compared to 1.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.01 and a low estimate of $6, while EPS last year was $5.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $5.52 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.3 and $19.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.61. EPS for the following year is $28.27, with 9 analysts recommending between $34.65 and $21.2.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $866.97M, an estimated increase of 96.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, an increase of 36.40% less than the figure of $96.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.33B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.54B and the low estimate is $7.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.