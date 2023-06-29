Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Stocks Hit Low of $135.37 Before Closing at $139.09

In the latest session, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) closed at $139.09 down -2.05% from its previous closing price of $142.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1302024 shares were traded. RGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Repligen Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Madaus Martin D bought 500 shares for $156.18 per share. The transaction valued at 78,090 led to the insider holds 1,611 shares of the business.

Madaus Martin D bought 500 shares of RGEN for $79,595 on May 05. The Director now owns 1,111 shares after completing the transaction at $159.19 per share. On May 04, another insider, Madaus Martin D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $161.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,575 and bolstered with 611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.91B and an Enterprise Value of 7.71B. As of this moment, Repligen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGEN has reached a high of $262.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RGEN has traded an average of 565.07K shares per day and 776.54k over the past ten days. A total of 55.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RGEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 5.3M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $168.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $179.9M to a low estimate of $158.4M. As of the current estimate, Repligen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $207.63M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.83M, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $747.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $721M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.54M, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $856.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $908.71M and the low estimate is $829.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.