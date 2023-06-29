Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Shares Decline by -0.94% to Close at $11.54

As of close of business last night, Riot Platforms Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.54, down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $11.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16691130 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RIOT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Yi Soo il Benjamin sold 485,884 shares for $11.78 per share. The transaction valued at 5,724,383 led to the insider holds 2,830,884 shares of the business.

Jackman William Richard sold 371,471 shares of RIOT for $4,505,943 on Jun 02. The EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 634,918 shares after completing the transaction at $12.13 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Yi Soo il Benjamin, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 274,696 shares for $12.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,301,846 and left with 3,316,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -118.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RIOT traded 22.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 22.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.57M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 28.33M with a Short Ratio of 28.33M, compared to 21.91M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.90% and a Short% of Float of 16.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, IOT analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company.

