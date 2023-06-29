Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Stock Price Peaks at $1.2000 During Trading

The closing price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) was $1.20 for the day, up 1.69% from the previous closing price of $1.18. On the day, 1885879 shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of SGMO for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGMO now has a Market Capitalization of 202.75M and an Enterprise Value of 35.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9094.

Shares Statistics:

SGMO traded an average of 2.63M shares per day over the past three months and 4.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.82M with a Short Ratio of 14.82M, compared to 17.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.62% and a Short% of Float of 10.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.3M, up 53.50% from the average estimate.