Semtech Corporation (SMTC) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) was $24.58 for the day, down -1.88% from the previous closing price of $25.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178035 shares were traded. SMTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.31.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMTC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 2.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTC has reached a high of $65.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.40.

Shares Statistics:

SMTC traded an average of 2.05M shares per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMTC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.84M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 8.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.83% and a Short% of Float of 19.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $242M to a low estimate of $237.96M. As of the current estimate, Semtech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $209.25M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $994.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $756.53M, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.