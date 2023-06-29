SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stocks Reach New Highs at $5.02 During Trading Session

After finishing at $5.11 in the prior trading day, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) closed at $5.02, down -1.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503375 shares were traded. SIGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.95.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIGA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIGA now has a Market Capitalization of 364.18M and an Enterprise Value of 249.03M. As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $24.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 725.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 501.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 42.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 5.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 10.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.8M, up 58.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.97M and the low estimate is $180.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.