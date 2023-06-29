Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)’s quick and current ratios

The closing price of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) was $37.83 for the day, up 4.21% from the previous closing price of $36.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800108 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGML’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGML now has a Market Capitalization of 3.90B and an Enterprise Value of 3.83B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGML has reached a high of $43.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.46.

Shares Statistics:

SGML traded an average of 684.15K shares per day over the past three months and 771.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.72M. Insiders hold about 0.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.06% stake in the company. Shares short for SGML as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 3.02M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $6.47 and $2.08.