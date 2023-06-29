Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) closed at $63.81 in the last session, down -1.25% from day before closing price of $64.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 839839 shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Drosos Virginia sold 10,000 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 650,000 led to the insider holds 1,027,740 shares of the business.

Hilson Joan M sold 10,000 shares of SIG for $650,000 on Jun 27. The insider now owns 235,762 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Wooters Rebecca, who serves as the Chief Digital Officer of the company, sold 9,996 shares for $62.55 each. As a result, the insider received 625,211 and left with 103,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.93B and an Enterprise Value of 4.26B. As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $83.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIG traded on average about 958.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.14M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.21% stake in the company. Shares short for SIG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.06M with a Short Ratio of 5.06M, compared to 4.96M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.14% and a Short% of Float of 42.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SIG is 0.92, which was 0.83 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.00% for SIG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $8.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.35. EPS for the following year is $10.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $11.5 and $8.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Signet Jewelers Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.55B and the low estimate is $6.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.