Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $75.07

As of close of business last night, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s stock clocked out at $75.07, down -6.88% from its previous closing price of $80.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1609820 shares were traded. SIMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.86.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SIMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIMO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 2.46B. As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIMO has reached a high of $88.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SIMO traded 481.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 886.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.40M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SIMO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 747.46k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, SIMO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.09 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $133.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $161.4M to a low estimate of $117.3M. As of the current estimate, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s year-ago sales were $252.37M, an estimated decrease of -47.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.94M, a decrease of -41.50% over than the figure of -$47.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $181.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $676.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $525M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $582.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $945.92M, down -38.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $749.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $874.99M and the low estimate is $622.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.