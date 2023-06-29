SM Energy Company (SM) Records 0.92% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) was $30.75 for the day, up 0.92% from the previous closing price of $30.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1380050 shares were traded. SM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares for $25.63 per share. The transaction valued at 25,630 led to the insider holds 406,063 shares of the business.

Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of SM for $29,150 on Mar 09. The President & CEO now owns 405,063 shares after completing the transaction at $29.15 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Vogel Herbert S, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $29.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,480 and bolstered with 404,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.60B and an Enterprise Value of 4.69B. As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $48.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.04.

Shares Statistics:

SM traded an average of 1.85M shares per day over the past three months and 2.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.43M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.88M, compared to 6.4M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 7.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.45, SM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 3.00% for SM, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.83 and $4.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.47. EPS for the following year is $6.58, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.81 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $614.9M to a low estimate of $529M. As of the current estimate, SM Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $992.1M, an estimated decrease of -42.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $611.94M, a decrease of -26.80% over than the figure of -$42.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $680.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $559M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.36B, down -28.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.