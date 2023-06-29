Snap Inc. (SNAP) Shares Rise by 1.48% to Close at $11.65

As of close of business last night, Snap Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.65, up 1.48% from its previous closing price of $11.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27204293 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNAP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 341.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Hunter Jerry James sold 48,666 shares for $10.65 per share. The transaction valued at 518,127 led to the insider holds 1,080,227 shares of the business.

Hunter Jerry James sold 75,534 shares of SNAP for $794,776 on Jun 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 4,542,968 shares after completing the transaction at $10.52 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Andersen Derek, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 52,887 shares for $10.52 each. As a result, the insider received 556,292 and left with 2,417,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAP now has a Market Capitalization of 18.39B and an Enterprise Value of 18.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $16.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNAP traded 26.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 26.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.58B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 63.93M with a Short Ratio of 63.93M, compared to 60.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 25 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 32 analysts expect revenue to total $1.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.84B and the low estimate is $4.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.