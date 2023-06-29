SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.34

As of close of business last night, SNDL Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.34, up 2.29% from its previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1782663 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2850.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNDL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDL now has a Market Capitalization of 340.94M and an Enterprise Value of 283.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $3.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5207, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9996.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNDL traded 2.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 260.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.51M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.32M with a Short Ratio of 17.32M, compared to 16.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $182.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.79M to a low estimate of $175.79M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.04M, an estimated increase of 971.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $519.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $519.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $540.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.1M, up 1,185.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $751.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $751.19M and the low estimate is $751.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.