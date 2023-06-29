SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) was $4.71 for the day, up 12.14% from the previous closing price of $4.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30195415 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 45,000 led to the insider holds 820,125 shares of the business.

MOHAJER KEYVAN sold 32,522 shares of SOUN for $119,060 on Jun 21. The CEO now owns 850,379 shares after completing the transaction at $3.66 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, SHARAN NITESH, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 16,188 shares for $3.66 each. As a result, the insider received 59,263 and left with 448,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 913.05M and an Enterprise Value of 930.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 27.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $4.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9386, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5045.

Shares Statistics:

SOUN traded an average of 14.31M shares per day over the past three months and 27.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 205.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.38M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.13M with a Short Ratio of 10.13M, compared to 13.91M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.4M to a low estimate of $7.68M. As of the current estimate, SoundHound AI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.15M, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.96M, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.13M, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.01M and the low estimate is $73.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.