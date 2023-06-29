Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Shares Rise by 1.40% to Close at $47.04

As of close of business last night, Sprout Social Inc.’s stock clocked out at $47.04, up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $46.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591929 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.20.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 228.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Howard Justyn Russell sold 20,000 shares for $47.59 per share. The transaction valued at 951,771 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Del Preto Joseph sold 1,500 shares of SPT for $65,280 on Jun 06. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 141,801 shares after completing the transaction at $43.52 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Barretto Ryan Paul, who serves as the President of the company, sold 10,139 shares for $43.89 each. As a result, the insider received 444,991 and left with 480,903 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B and an Enterprise Value of 2.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -53.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $74.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPT traded 964.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 737.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 7.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.11% and a Short% of Float of 16.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $78.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79M to a low estimate of $78.6M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.43M, an estimated increase of 28.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.33M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of $28.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $328.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.83M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $439.2M and the low estimate is $423M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.