Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $2.63

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) closed the day trading at $2.63 up 3.54% from the previous closing price of $2.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1385449 shares were traded. SMMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3950.

For a better understanding of SMMT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Zanganeh Mahkam bought 15,973,743 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 16,772,430 led to the insider holds 23,395,269 shares of the business.

Zanganeh Mahkam bought 7,553,301 shares of SMMT for $7,930,966 on Mar 08. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,884,095 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Dhingra Ankur, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 196,362 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 206,180 and bolstered with 234,558 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMMT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.77B and an Enterprise Value of 1.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3709.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.59k whereas that against EBITDA is -2.79.

Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8426, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0536.

Over the past 3-months, SMMT traded about 2.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMMT traded about 4.82M shares per day. A total of 378.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.58M. Insiders hold about 90.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SMMT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.63M, compared to 5.21M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.91%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.17M, down -92.30% from the average estimate.