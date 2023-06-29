Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Records 2.67 million Shares Traded, Reaches $9.37 High

After finishing at $9.34 in the prior trading day, Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) closed at $9.06, down -3.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2670313 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.06.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SUZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUZ now has a Market Capitalization of 12.20B and an Enterprise Value of 25.17B. As of this moment, Suzano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $11.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Shares short for SUZ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 2.35M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SUZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65B, down -15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.42B and the low estimate is $8.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.