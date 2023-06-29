Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS) closed at $3.20 in the last session, up 5.61% from day before closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845295 shares were traded. TALS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TALS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.60 and its Current Ratio is at 16.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Ildstad Suzanne sold 12,942 shares for $2.49 per share. The transaction valued at 32,244 led to the insider holds 3,771,392 shares of the business.

Ildstad Suzanne sold 14,208 shares of TALS for $36,338 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 3,784,334 shares after completing the transaction at $2.56 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Ildstad Suzanne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,870 shares for $2.59 each. As a result, the insider received 43,725 and left with 3,798,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALS now has a Market Capitalization of 131.99M and an Enterprise Value of -32.55M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALS has reached a high of $7.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6696, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0067.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TALS traded on average about 588.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.28M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TALS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 955.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 773.59k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.