Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Records 158.97 million Shares Traded, Reaches $259.87 High

After finishing at $250.21 in the prior trading day, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $256.24, up 2.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158971697 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $259.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $248.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TSLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 137.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $248 from $185 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Zhu Xiaotong sold 2,500 shares for $260.00 per share. The transaction valued at 650,000 led to the insider holds 65,438 shares of the business.

Taneja Vaibhav sold 12,000 shares of TSLA for $3,000,444 on Jun 09. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 104,504 shares after completing the transaction at $250.04 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Kirkhorn Zachary, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,403 shares for $215.51 each. As a result, the insider received 1,595,460 and left with 201,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSLA now has a Market Capitalization of 793.04B and an Enterprise Value of 776.21B. As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $314.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 200.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 194.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 138.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 172.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.76B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 96.48M with a Short Ratio of 96.48M, compared to 95.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 31 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $24.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.38B to a low estimate of $22.3B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.93B, an estimated increase of 42.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.42B, an increase of 15.80% less than the figure of $42.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.89B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.46B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.67B and the low estimate is $111.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.