TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.14, up 1.29% from its previous closing price of $3.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1102167 shares were traded. TTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when McNiven Roy bought 7,500 shares for $3.49 per share. The transaction valued at 26,169 led to the insider holds 17,500 shares of the business.

Murphy Brady M bought 30,000 shares of TTI for $102,300 on Mar 08. The President & CEO now owns 1,722,450 shares after completing the transaction at $3.41 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BATES THOMAS R JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,300 and bolstered with 454,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTI now has a Market Capitalization of 401.14M and an Enterprise Value of 583.09M. As of this moment, TETRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8556, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4583.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTI traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.78M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 2.27M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $169.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $171M to a low estimate of $168.9M. As of the current estimate, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.72M, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $159M, an increase of 17.70% less than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $649.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $632.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $638.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $553.21M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $705.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $719.8M and the low estimate is $685M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.