The AES Corporation (AES) Stock Closes down -3.40% on Wednesday Trading

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) closed the day trading at $20.20 down -3.40% from the previous closing price of $20.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5833582 shares were traded. AES stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AES, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $23 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Gluski Andres sold 748,625 shares for $28.43 per share. The transaction valued at 21,283,409 led to the insider holds 1,285,504 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AES now has a Market Capitalization of 14.00B and an Enterprise Value of 37.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AES has reached a high of $29.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AES traded about 6.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AES traded about 7.55M shares per day. A total of 712.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 665.70M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AES as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.35M with a Short Ratio of 17.35M, compared to 16.76M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Dividends & Splits

AES’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.66, up from 0.65 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.95B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3B to a low estimate of $2.9B. As of the current estimate, The AES Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.08B, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5B, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.44B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.62B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.63B and the low estimate is $12.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.