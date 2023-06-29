The Chemours Company (CC) Stock Price Peaks at $35.41 During Trading

The closing price of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) was $35.36 for the day, up 1.29% from the previous closing price of $34.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1540867 shares were traded. CC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $37 from $41 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Newman Mark bought 7,661 shares for $34.63 per share. The transaction valued at 265,300 led to the insider holds 266,955 shares of the business.

Scarborough Alvenia sold 5,125 shares of CC for $165,537 on Jun 09. The SVP Corp Communications & CBO now owns 13,890 shares after completing the transaction at $32.30 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Abbott Matthew S, who serves as the SVP, Chief Enterprise Transfor of the company, sold 8,912 shares for $34.20 each. As a result, the insider received 304,790 and left with 29,869 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.21B and an Enterprise Value of 8.26B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CC has reached a high of $38.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.94.

Shares Statistics:

CC traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 2.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.50M, compared to 4.52M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, CC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.98.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $5.46, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.88 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, The Chemours Company’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated decrease of -11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.79B, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.51B and the low estimate is $6.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.