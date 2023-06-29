The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) closed at $145.15 down -3.73% from its previous closing price of $150.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1643510 shares were traded. SJM stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The J. M. Smucker Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when SMUCKER RICHARD K sold 19,576 shares for $151.95 per share. The transaction valued at 2,974,573 led to the insider holds 623,605 shares of the business.

SMUCKER MARK T sold 9,965 shares of SJM for $1,517,670 on Jun 20. The Chair of Board, Pres & CEO now owns 48,685 shares after completing the transaction at $152.30 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Penrose Jill R, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 3,009 shares for $153.65 each. As a result, the insider received 462,333 and left with 6,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SJM now has a Market Capitalization of 15.39B and an Enterprise Value of 18.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJM has reached a high of $163.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SJM has traded an average of 881.27K shares per day and 808.57k over the past ten days. A total of 105.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.33M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SJM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.11M, compared to 3.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SJM is 4.08, from 4.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.27 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.8 and $9.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.47. EPS for the following year is $10.11, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.7 and $9.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.84B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of the current estimate, The J. M. Smucker Company’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.53B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.99B and the low estimate is $7.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.