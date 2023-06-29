The name SES AI Corporation (SES) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) was $2.52 for the day, up 4.56% from the previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2238346 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.30 and its Current Ratio is at 22.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Nealis Jing sold 10,763 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 20,948 led to the insider holds 1,575,901 shares of the business.

Gan Hong sold 50,000 shares of SES for $95,250 on Jun 09. The CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER now owns 451,273 shares after completing the transaction at $1.91 per share. On May 19, another insider, Nealis Jing, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 10,530 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 15,468 and left with 1,586,664 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SES now has a Market Capitalization of 773.51M and an Enterprise Value of 432.36M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7810, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4583.

Shares Statistics:

SES traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 2.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 313.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 3.7M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.54.