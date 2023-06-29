The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Shares Decline by -0.11% to Close at $26.96

As of close of business last night, The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.96, down -0.11% from its previous closing price of $26.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561986 shares were traded. COCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Verlinvest Beverages SA sold 5,750,000 shares for $21.91 per share. The transaction valued at 125,968,125 led to the insider holds 14,858,120 shares of the business.

Melloul Eric sold 5,750,000 shares of COCO for $125,968,125 on May 26. The Director now owns 14,858,120 shares after completing the transaction at $21.91 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Burth Jonathan, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $12.71 each. As a result, the insider received 101,695 and left with 186,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COCO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 1.49B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 125.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 81.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COCO has reached a high of $29.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COCO traded 607.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 614.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.12M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COCO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 2.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 11.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $129.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.4M to a low estimate of $125.65M. As of the current estimate, The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.31M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.06M, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.68M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $474.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $478.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427.79M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $532.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $544.02M and the low estimate is $509.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.