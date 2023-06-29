There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS).

The closing price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) was $0.14 for the day, down -2.72% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2915495 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1455 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1335.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVOS now has a Market Capitalization of 20.89M and an Enterprise Value of 24.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1404, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2748.

Shares Statistics:

NVOS traded an average of 9.30M shares per day over the past three months and 4.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.65M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 4.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.