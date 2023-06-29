This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) closed the day trading at $8.79 down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $8.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715166 shares were traded. PNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when MCCANN JOE A. bought 2,160 shares for $6.64 per share. The transaction valued at 14,342 led to the insider holds 3,616,313 shares of the business.

Malik Rajesh bought 3,700 shares of PNT for $24,642 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 3,700 shares after completing the transaction at $6.66 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, HOGUE GERALD L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,660 shares for $6.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,943 and bolstered with 3,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNT now has a Market Capitalization of 948.07M and an Enterprise Value of 941.07M. As of this moment, POINT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNT has reached a high of $11.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PNT traded about 750.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PNT traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 105.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.46M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PNT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.23M with a Short Ratio of 8.23M, compared to 8.47M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 9.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.35 and -$1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.58M, down -85.60% from the average estimate.