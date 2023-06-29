Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

After finishing at $12.81 in the prior trading day, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) closed at $12.75, down -0.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3478504 shares were traded. STNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STNE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on June 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $15 from $11 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STNE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.01B and an Enterprise Value of 3.06B. As of this moment, StoneCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4250.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 76.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNE has reached a high of $14.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 312.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.37M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for STNE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 20.4M with a Short Ratio of 20.40M, compared to 19.75M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Earnings Estimates

