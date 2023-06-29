TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $56.62

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) closed the day trading at $56.62 down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $56.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2065585 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TTE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when TotalEnergies SE bought 71,980 shares for $31.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,242,350 led to the insider holds 172,601 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTE now has a Market Capitalization of 138.14B and an Enterprise Value of 163.41B. As of this moment, TotalEnergies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTE has reached a high of $65.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TTE traded about 1.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TTE traded about 1.88M shares per day. A total of 2.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.43B. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TTE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.73M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

TTE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.96, up from 3.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.06.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.53 and a low estimate of $2.29, while EPS last year was $3.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.77, with high estimates of $3.3 and low estimates of $2.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.63 and $9.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.93. EPS for the following year is $9.72, with 5 analysts recommending between $11.73 and $6.09.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $51.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.84B to a low estimate of $51.84B. As of the current estimate, TotalEnergies SE’s year-ago sales were $74.77B, an estimated decrease of -30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.09B, a decrease of -31.50% less than the figure of -$30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.09B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $336.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $214.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.36B and the low estimate is $214.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.