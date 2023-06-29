Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) closed at $6.07 in the last session, down -2.10% from day before closing price of $6.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18147548 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Tonnel David A sold 12,000 shares for $6.53 per share. The transaction valued at 78,360 led to the insider holds 476,802 shares of the business.

DEATON CHAD C bought 30,000 shares of RIG for $222,000 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 141,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.40 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Adamson Keelan, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND COO of the company, sold 70,994 shares for $6.81 each. As a result, the insider received 483,469 and left with 482,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.75B and an Enterprise Value of 11.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RIG traded on average about 15.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 728.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 141.15M with a Short Ratio of 141.15M, compared to 143.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.42% and a Short% of Float of 19.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $729.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.66M to a low estimate of $712M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $692M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $751.16M, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $692M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.91B and the low estimate is $3.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.