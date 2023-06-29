Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) closed at $1.13 in the last session, up 2.73% from day before closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565086 shares were traded. DCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DCFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCFC now has a Market Capitalization of 168.63M and an Enterprise Value of 291.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $9.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0767, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7322.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DCFC traded on average about 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.33M. Insiders hold about 37.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of May 30, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 5.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 23.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $365.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467M and the low estimate is $247.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 119.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.