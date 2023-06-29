Understanding Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT)’s financial health through ratios

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) closed the day trading at $0.43 down -5.49% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943659 shares were traded. TCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4630 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TCRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Vieser Jaime bought 1,250,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 812,500 led to the insider holds 1,250,000 shares of the business.

Postma Robert W bought 750,000 shares of TCRT for $487,500 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 5,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCRT now has a Market Capitalization of 109.49M and an Enterprise Value of 99.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5328, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8417.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TCRT traded about 558.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TCRT traded about 542.26k shares per day. A total of 239.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.77M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 25.58M with a Short Ratio of 25.58M, compared to 23.81M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.63% and a Short% of Float of 11.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.23.