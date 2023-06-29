Understanding Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) through its ratios

In the latest session, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) closed at $7.98 down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $8.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1317509 shares were traded. AVXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVXL now has a Market Capitalization of 653.17M and an Enterprise Value of 499.70M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVXL has reached a high of $15.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVXL has traded an average of 994.98K shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 78.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.61M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVXL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.74M with a Short Ratio of 17.74M, compared to 15.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.94% and a Short% of Float of 22.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.94.