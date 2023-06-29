Understanding Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) through its ratios

In the latest session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) closed at $3.16 up 0.96% from its previous closing price of $3.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540487 shares were traded. IMPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1897 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9850.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMPP now has a Market Capitalization of 50.89M and an Enterprise Value of -17.59M. As of this moment, Imperial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMPP has reached a high of $8.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3858, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1424.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMPP has traded an average of 822.77K shares per day and 589.1k over the past ten days. A total of 15.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.62M. Shares short for IMPP as of May 30, 2023 were 937.99k with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.