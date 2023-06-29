Understanding International Seaways Inc. (INSW)’s financial health through ratios

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) closed the day trading at $36.05 up 2.12% from the previous closing price of $35.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643967 shares were traded. INSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INSW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Zabrocky Lois K sold 1,000 shares for $36.74 per share. The transaction valued at 36,740 led to the insider holds 145,244 shares of the business.

Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of INSW for $36,610 on Jun 01. The SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T now owns 81,927 shares after completing the transaction at $36.61 per share. On May 15, another insider, Small James D III, who serves as the CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel of the company, sold 500 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 20,000 and left with 76,217 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.78B and an Enterprise Value of 2.48B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $49.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INSW traded about 628.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INSW traded about 758.65k shares per day. A total of 49.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 1.58M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.94%.

Dividends & Splits

INSW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.04, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.6 and $7.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.85. EPS for the following year is $9.31, with 7 analysts recommending between $15.4 and $6.18.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $253.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $268.88M to a low estimate of $225.9M. As of the current estimate, International Seaways Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.2M, an estimated increase of 34.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $196.21M, a decrease of -17.70% less than the figure of $34.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $891.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $997.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.66M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $949.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $841.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.