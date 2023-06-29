Understanding Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)’s financial health through ratios

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) closed the day trading at $15.39 down -6.90% from the previous closing price of $16.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 864116 shares were traded. TIGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TIGO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIGO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.83B and an Enterprise Value of 9.80B. As of this moment, Millicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGO has reached a high of $21.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TIGO traded about 84.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TIGO traded about 187.41k shares per day. A total of 172.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.08M. Insiders hold about 36.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 485.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 659.37k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.94B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.