Understanding Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)’s financial health through ratios

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) closed the day trading at $1.52 down -4.40% from the previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3432539 shares were traded. RAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RAD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $16 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAD now has a Market Capitalization of 89.72M and an Enterprise Value of 5.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAD has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9480, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6635.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RAD traded about 2.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RAD traded about 3.46M shares per day. A total of 55.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.38M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RAD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.99M with a Short Ratio of 12.99M, compared to 14.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.02% and a Short% of Float of 26.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.35 and a low estimate of -$1.57, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.69, with high estimates of -$1.67 and low estimates of -$1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.71 and -$4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.79. EPS for the following year is -$4.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.67 and -$5.95.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $5.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.42B to a low estimate of $5.23B. As of the current estimate, Rite Aid Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.01B, an estimated decrease of -11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.31B, a decrease of -8.00% over than the figure of -$11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.29B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.09B, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.42B and the low estimate is $22.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.