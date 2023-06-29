Understanding Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) through its ratios

In the latest session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) closed at $0.30 down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650768 shares were traded. ANY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2980.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sphere 3D Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 19, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Kalbfleisch Kurt L. sold 80,000 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 24,112 led to the insider holds 460,574 shares of the business.

O’Daniel Joseph sold 50,000 shares of ANY for $15,070 on May 25. The President now owns 10,625 shares after completing the transaction at $0.30 per share. On May 23, another insider, Trompeter Patricia, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 29,142 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider received 9,777 and left with 403,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANY now has a Market Capitalization of 23.77M and an Enterprise Value of 19.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has reached a high of $0.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3571, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3818.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANY has traded an average of 855.91K shares per day and 1.33M over the past ten days. A total of 72.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.56M. Insiders hold about 2.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 252.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 338.25k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.