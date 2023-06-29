Understanding The Mosaic Company (MOS) through its ratios

In the latest session, The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) closed at $33.93 down -2.33% from its previous closing price of $34.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3193828 shares were traded. MOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.88.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Mosaic Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.41B and an Enterprise Value of 15.39B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has reached a high of $62.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MOS has traded an average of 4.37M shares per day and 4.67M over the past ten days. A total of 335.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.16M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MOS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.55M with a Short Ratio of 7.55M, compared to 9.23M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MOS is 0.80, from 0.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84. The current Payout Ratio is 8.00% for MOS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $3.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.06 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.36 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.29B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, The Mosaic Company’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated decrease of -38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5B, a decrease of -39.60% less than the figure of -$38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.14B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.13B, down -27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.66B and the low estimate is $11.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.