Update from Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $0.40 in the prior trading day, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) closed at $0.39, down -1.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563736 shares were traded. UPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4080 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3620.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPC now has a Market Capitalization of 8.70M and an Enterprise Value of -6.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPC has reached a high of $2.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8778.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 111.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 542.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.27M. Insiders hold about 57.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UPC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 20.57k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.03%.