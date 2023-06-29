Vale S.A. (VALE) Stock Price Peaks at $13.65 During Trading

The closing price of Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) was $13.33 for the day, down -4.17% from the previous closing price of $13.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24668137 shares were traded. VALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VALE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VALE now has a Market Capitalization of 58.77B and an Enterprise Value of 69.84B. As of this moment, Vale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VALE has reached a high of $19.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.22.

Shares Statistics:

VALE traded an average of 22.73M shares per day over the past three months and 22.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.93B. Insiders hold about 38.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VALE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 41.44M with a Short Ratio of 41.44M, compared to 49.59M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.69, VALE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 40.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.03%. The current Payout Ratio is 103.70% for VALE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.12 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.91B to a low estimate of $9.39B. As of the current estimate, Vale S.A.’s year-ago sales were $11.16B, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.19B, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.34B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.84B, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.1B and the low estimate is $34.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.