Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)

In the latest session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) closed at $3.66 up 4.27% from its previous closing price of $3.51. On the day, 650879 shares were traded. WVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when BOLNO PAUL sold 29,400 shares for $4.04 per share. The transaction valued at 118,776 led to the insider holds 407,425 shares of the business.

Francis Chris sold 10,258 shares of WVE for $41,340 on Feb 16. The insider now owns 79,714 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Vargeese Chandra, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,249 shares for $4.03 each. As a result, the insider received 41,303 and left with 106,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WVE now has a Market Capitalization of 345.52M and an Enterprise Value of 174.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WVE has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9536, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3568.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WVE has traded an average of 428.97K shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 102.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Insiders hold about 25.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WVE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 2.21M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

