Velo3D Inc. (VLD)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) closed at $2.01 in the last session, up 3.61% from day before closing price of $1.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 961263 shares were traded. VLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Idelchik Michael sold 54,385 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 105,050 led to the insider holds 36,165 shares of the business.

Pawlikowski Ellen M sold 24,363 shares of VLD for $47,074 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 54,673 shares after completing the transaction at $1.93 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Walters Matthew Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,754 shares for $1.93 each. As a result, the insider received 42,031 and left with 793,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLD now has a Market Capitalization of 371.54M and an Enterprise Value of 334.03M. As of this moment, Velo3D’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLD has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5964.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLD traded on average about 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 189.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.43M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.77M with a Short Ratio of 10.77M, compared to 11.79M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 11.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $27.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.77M to a low estimate of $26.99M. As of the current estimate, Velo3D Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.64M, an estimated increase of 38.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.22M, an increase of 58.10% over than the figure of $38.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.76M, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.14M and the low estimate is $156M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.