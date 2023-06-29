Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) was $32.31 for the day, up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $31.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651473 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Sandborn William J. sold 10,790 shares for $32.70 per share. The transaction valued at 352,844 led to the insider holds 48,389 shares of the business.

Sandborn William J. sold 3,487 shares of VTYX for $119,092 on Jun 15. The insider now owns 31,175 shares after completing the transaction at $34.15 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Subramaniam Somu, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $35.08 each. As a result, the insider received 1,753,785 and left with 9,787,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.87B and an Enterprise Value of 1.50B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $47.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.45.

Shares Statistics:

VTYX traded an average of 807.62K shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.95M with a Short Ratio of 8.95M, compared to 7.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.29% and a Short% of Float of 23.10%.

Earnings Estimates

