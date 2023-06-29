Vicor Corporation (VICR)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Vicor Corporation’s stock clocked out at $54.98, down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $56.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549497 shares were traded. VICR stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VICR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $45 from $70 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when McNamara Michael sold 6,291 shares for $55.25 per share. The transaction valued at 347,602 led to the insider holds 141 shares of the business.

McNamara Michael sold 3,709 shares of VICR for $215,567 on Jun 15. The General Manager Mfg. Ops now owns 141 shares after completing the transaction at $58.12 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, CRILLY SEAN, who serves as the Corp. VP-Eng., Pwr Syst. of the company, sold 23,170 shares for $43.07 each. As a result, the insider received 997,829 and left with 23,416 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VICR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.49B and an Enterprise Value of 2.30B. As of this moment, Vicor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VICR has reached a high of $82.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VICR traded 327.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 511.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.39M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VICR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 2.35M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.34% and a Short% of Float of 12.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VICR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2011 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $97.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $98M to a low estimate of $97.9M. As of the current estimate, Vicor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $102.19M, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.27M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VICR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $393.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $399.08M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $501.9M and the low estimate is $450M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.