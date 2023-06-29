VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Shares Decline by -5.71% to Close at $0.33

As of close of business last night, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.33, down -5.71% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757350 shares were traded. VQS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3575 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3100.

To gain a deeper understanding of VQS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VQS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.51M and an Enterprise Value of 20.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -44.38.

Over the past 52 weeks, VQS has reached a high of $1.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2847, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3741.

It appears that VQS traded 1.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.12M. Insiders hold about 20.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.08% stake in the company. Shares short for VQS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 428.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 22.04k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.