Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Records 0.54 million Shares Traded, Reaches $25.28 High

After finishing at $25.19 in the prior trading day, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) closed at $25.12, down -0.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543245 shares were traded. WNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Magee Larry J sold 13,000 shares for $26.15 per share. The transaction valued at 339,963 led to the insider holds 111,874 shares of the business.

Smith Dustin T sold 41,327 shares of WNC for $1,126,574 on Mar 08. The SVP, Chief Strategy Officer now owns 59,398 shares after completing the transaction at $27.26 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Pettit Michael N, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 36,020 shares for $27.19 each. As a result, the insider received 979,384 and left with 81,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WNC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. As of this moment, Wabash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has reached a high of $30.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 643.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 815.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.96% stake in the company. Shares short for WNC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.1M with a Short Ratio of 7.10M, compared to 5.83M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.95% and a Short% of Float of 21.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WNC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for WNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $743.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $768.6M to a low estimate of $707.02M. As of the current estimate, Wabash National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $642.77M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $735.81M, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $768.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $711.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.