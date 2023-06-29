What shareholders can do to beat the market with Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 471291 shares were traded. KTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0479 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KTRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.06M and an Enterprise Value of 12.66M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTRA has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2202, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1983.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KTRA traded about 35.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KTRA traded about 64.93k shares per day. A total of 1.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KTRA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 14.47k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$5.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.29 and -$4.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.51.